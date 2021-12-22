Jared Goff has not been great this season. A rough start on a talent-depleted team combined with a reluctance to throw the ball past the line of scrimmage left him on the bad side of Detroit Lions fans through the first half of the season. However, things have turned around drastically in recent weeks and this team looks like it underwent a whole offseason of change, led by Goff.

Since coming back from the oblique injury 4 weeks ago, Jared Goff has 9 TDs, 2 picks and a passer rating of 105.1.



The complete list of starting QBs with a better rating than Goff in that stretch:



Aaron Rodgers (121.4)

Matthew Stafford (116.2)

Russell Wilson (108.8) — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 21, 2021

Question of the day: Has your opinion of Jared Goff changed for 2022?

My answer: Cautiously, yes.

Ever since coming back from injury, Goff has looked like a whole new quarterback. He’s far from a good quarterback; while his stats are very nice, such as his passer rating of 139.7 on Sunday, he has avoided several disasters such as a couple of dropped interceptions by the Cardinals.

Nonetheless, that’s still light years ahead of where he was in the first eight-ish games of the season. That has seemed to coincide with the arrival of Josh Reynolds as well as Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties. Regardless of which it is—or possibly both—Goff is suddenly throwing with a lot more confidence and seems to respond much better to the criticisms levied against him, such as his tendency to scramble into a pass rush that has seemingly disappeared over the last two weeks.

It’s also very reassuring that Goff has looked so comfortable under Campbell. There were rumors earlier this season that Anthony Lynn was in the mix for the since-filled USC head coaching job. While Lynn didn’t end up there, in the event that he does depart, it’s good to know the Lions' offense still has some juice to it.

At the end of the day, current Jared Goff looks like a good game manager who may win or lose you a couple games per season, but for the most part, he will carry the team based on how the folks around him play. That’s enough for me to not feel like the Lions are pressed for someone different in 2022. By no means is Goff the long-term answer, but the first half of the season was unbearable, and I did not want that to be what we had to watch for the next year and a half. Luckily, it’s not.

Has your opinion of Jared Goff changed for 2022? Let’s hear it.