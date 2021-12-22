Detroit Lions approval poll: Dan Campbell, December 2021

You can feel the tide starting to turn for the Detroit Lions, and it’s brought another wave of optimism to their fans. In the past three weeks, the Lions have gone 2-1, with both wins over teams currently holding a playoff position. The latter of which came against an Arizona Cardinals team that went into the week with the NFL’s best record... and Detroit absolutely crushed them with a shorthanded roster.

We’ve gotten to see two locker room celebration videos, which have both highlighted one thing in particular: this team respects the hell out of head coach Dan Campbell and are likely playing, at least partially, because of him.

Additionally, Campbell’s decision to take over play calling for the offense is starting to pay off. After a rough couple of games, the Lions have now scored an average of 23.0 points per game over the last three contests, well above their 17.4 average for the season.

Of course, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Lions over the past month. Campbell has been overly aggressive, which has likely made “analytics only” people very happy, but you could certainly make the argument some of his fourth down decisions cost the Lions the game against the Bears on Thanksgiving and nearly lost them the game in Minnesota.

Additionally, the Lions were absolutely blown out by the Denver Broncos last week. Of course, that comes we a big asterisk, considering Detroit was missing six players due to COVID-19 and had another handful of players dealing with the flu.

All that being said, it seems like there’s a pretty positive aura surrounding this franchise considering how the team has performed with a very limited roster. Campbell has been at the forefront of that positivity, with his motivational attitude on full display.

But before we get into this month’s approval ratings, let’s take a look at what fans have thought during his first year with the team.

January 2021: 78 percent approval

July 2021: 97 percent approval

October 2021: 95 percent approval

November 2021: 88 percent approval

Now it’s time to vote. Do you approve of the job Dan Campbell is doing as head coach of the Detroit LIons? Answer in the poll below.

(If you don’t see the poll below, try on a different browser or device)