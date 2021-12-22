Notes: Jared Goff wins FedEx Air Player of the Week

The hardware keeps coming for the Detroit Lions after their dominant performance over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. On the same day that Lions rookie kicker Riley Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, quarterback Jared Goff was voted as the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Goff beat out division rival Aaron Rodgers—who was voted NFC Offensive Player of the Week—and Patrick Mahomes in the vote, which really speaks to the power of the Lions community. This award is simply given to the player who receives the most fan votes, and somehow Goff got more votes than two of the most popular players in the entire NFL.

FedEx will donate $2,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in Goff’s name as the Week 15 winner. That organization helps support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) all over the United States.

Goff isn’t the only player up for a fan vote this week. Don’t forget that Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is up for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week. You can still vote for him here.

And you can re-live Goff’s award-winning performance here:

Another good film breakdown from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, breaking down five things that helped the Lions crush the Cardinals.

The Lions’ fantastic “Behind the Helmet” series continued this week with cornerback Amani Oruwariye. This episode explores his roots in Nigeria, his passion for fashion, and how he gives back to the Detroit community:

Charles Harris, who is having a breakout season with the Lions but will be an unrestricted free agent after the year ends, said he “definitely” wants to stay in Detroit. Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket has more.

Jason Cabinda, the Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate, joined NFL Network’s show “Good Morning Football” to talk about his charitable endeavors in Detroit:

During his recent appearance on Good Morning Football, @JasonCabinda talked about his community activism with students at Detroit schools. #GMFB #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/NHbLvi7THw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 22, 2021

The Lions officially announced on Wednesday that safety Jalen Elliott has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but practice squadder Chris Williamson was added to the list.