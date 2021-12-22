After a year of shuffling kickers to find the right guy, the Detroit Lions may have found a winner in rookie Riley Patterson. The former New England Patriot, whom the Lions signed a month ago, has yet to miss a single kick in four games, going 8-for-8 in extra points and 7-of-7 in field goals.

Patterson’s best performance came in last week’s absolute blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, and it has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Patterson made all three field goal attempts in the game, including kicks of 35, 45 and 47 yards. He was also a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points.

Per the Lions PR Twitter account, Patterson is the first Lions rookie kicker to make his first seven field goals since Eddie Murray in 1980.

Patterson continues the Lions’ long tradition of solid kicking. Matt Prater won the weekly award seven times as a Detroit Lion. Before him, Jason Hanson won it 12 times. Murray only won it twice, but that’s because the special teams award was created in 1993—in the twilight of his career.

The Lions have now had two players win weekly honors this season. In Detroit’s walk-off win against the Minnesota Vikings, Jared Goff won Offensive Player of the Week. Despite an even better performance against the Cardinals this week, Goff couldn’t make it two in three weeks. It was Aaron Rodgers who walked away with weekly honors for Week 15.

Sadly, Charles Harris didn’t win Defensive Player of the Week, despite his incredible 12-tackle, 1.5-sack performance. That went to the Saints’ Cameron Jordan, who had five tackles. 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Here’s a list of all of Week 15’s winners: