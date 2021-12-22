2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters: 4 Detroit Lions named as alternates

On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced rosters for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, no Detroit Lions were named to the team, but four players were named as alternates who could potentially play in the all-star game if the players in front of them do not end up participating.

The closest to making the Pro Bowl was tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was named the first alternate at the position. Given that he recently had thumb surgery, it seems unlikely he’ll take part in the Pro Bowl, even if he gets bumped to the roster. The current tight ends on the NFC roster are George Kittle and Kyle Pitts.

The second closest was second-year guard Jonah Jackson. Jackson is the second alternate for the NFC roster. The three guards who made the roster above Jackson are Dallas’ Zack Martin, Washington’s Brandon Scherff and Tampa Bay’s Ali Marpet.

Fullback Jason Cabinda was named the third alternate for the fullback position. The one NFC fullback on the Pro Bowl roster is the 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk.

Lastly, Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was named a fifth alternate for the “special teamer” position which is currently occupied by Saints defensive back J.T. Grey.

As pointed out by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, as it stands right now, the Lions are without a player on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2009. Last year, Hockenson, punter Jack Fox and center Frank Ragnow were named to the Pro Bowl game, although the game itself was cancelled due to COVID-19.

You can view the full 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for both conferences here.