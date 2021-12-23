ESPN’s Michael Rothstein joins the PODcast to preview Lions vs. Falcons

The last time the Detroit Lions faced the Atlanta Falcons was just a year ago. Matthew Stafford was the Lions quarterback, and he led Detroit to a patented Stafford last-minute comeback. That opportunity was famously handed to him after Todd Gurley failed to stop short of the goal line, affording the Lions some extra time to build their comeback.

A lot has changed in the one year since the two teams have played. The Lions have a new general manager. The Falcons have a new general manager. Each team has a new head coach. Detroit moved on from Matthew Stafford. Atlanta traded away Julio Jones.

Since then, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein has also traded allegiances. Formerly on the Lions beat, Rothstein made the trip down south to cover the Falcons going forward for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

That gives Rothstein—a friend of the PODcast—a special, unique perspective on Sunday’s game. He knows many of the Lions players still on the roster. He was still around when the Dan Campbell hire was made. Plus, now he has dueling views of two teams in a rebuild.

So we chatted with Rothstein this week about Sunday’s game, how the fanbases of each city compares to each other, and why the Lions have a very good chance of winning two games in a row.

Also, Rothstein tells us about his latest podcast, “From the Perch,” which will features an episode with Freep’s Dave Birkett this week, one of Rothstein’s closest friends on the beat.

