It’s Week 16 in the NFL, and while that would typically mean it’s the penultimate game for most teams in the NFL, this year it’s different. We’re going 18 weeks deep in the regular season thanks to the new 17-game schedule.

But the football is just as intense with only three weeks of games left. Looking around the NFL, half of the division leaders hold a lead of one game or less. Of all 32 teams, just a single one has mathematically clinched a playoff spot—the Green Bay Packers, who have clinched their eighth NFC North title in the last 11 years. Every other team in the NFL has work to do to even punch their ticket to the postseason, let alone win their division.

This week provides a handful of divisional matchups that will have huge implications on the playoffs. The jam-packed AFC North will have a seismic shift depending on the outcome of Ravens vs. Bengals. The Patriots will try to hold their current division lead by hosting the Bills on Sunday afternoon. And while it’s not a divisional matchup, Vikings vs. Rams will be a huge contest in the NFC Wild Card race.

It should be a great set of games, as according to DraftKings Sports exactly half (eight) of the games this week currently has a betting line of a field goal or less. Here’s a look at the games that our entire staff has agreed upon.

Packers over Browns

Chargers over Texans

Rams over Vikings

Eagles over Giants

Buccaneers over Panthers

Chiefs over Steelers

Cowboys over Washington

And here are the rest of our picks for Week 16.

Note: Our predictions for Lions vs. Falcons will be revealed on Sunday before the game.