If you were an Arizona Cardinals fan hoping to get live updates from their bout with the Detroit Lions last Sunday, you weren’t going to get it from the team’s official Twitter account. During the Week 15 game—in which the Lions shocked the Cardinals to the tune of a 30-12 blowout—Arizona’s official team Twitter account posted just four updates: a modest post after a sack on the first play of the game, a chip-shot field goal post, an injury update and the Cardinals’ touchdown near the end of the game.

That’s it.

To put that into perspective, as pointed out by our own Erik Schlitt, the Lions' Twitter account posted over 100 updates during the game, as they usually do, even during a loss.

Lions fans were quick to take notice of the Cardinals’ strange silence, and in the midst of gloating about their second win of the season, several Detroit fans started flooding the Cardinals’ Twitter account with demands that they tweet the final score of the game and acknowledge the loss. Lions fans were still in the Cardinals’ mentions as of Thursday afternoon:

But later on Thursday, the Cardinals finally acquiesced, and they did it in a very clever way. Channeling the Christmas classic “Love Actually,” Cardinals mascot “Big Red” faced the music and owned up to the L.

Enjoy, Lions fans. We earned it.

A message for all our new Twitter followers in an homage to a classic holiday movie scene. pic.twitter.com/rhlrjgSZeM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2021

The Lions tweeted a perfect response, keeping within the “Love Actually” theme: