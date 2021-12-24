The Detroit Lions have declared their Week 16 injury designations ahead of their post-holiday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Let’s take a look at the Lions’ official injury report for Friday, noting that the new injuries, changes in status, and new reserve/COVID-19 additions are bolded.

Reserve/COVID-19

“I would say highly unlikely (Goff plays on Sunday) with where we’re at right now,” coach Dan Campbell said at his press conference Friday morning. “He didn’t clear this morning, so I would say it’s looking doubtful.”

With Goff likely out, all signs point to the Lions turning to Tim Boyle to get the start at quarterback on Sunday. Campbell talked about his expectations for Boyle if they need to rely on him.

“I expect to get a guy who’s gonna be able to function in our offense,” Campbell said. “He’ll be able to move the ball. He’ll be a general for us out there. He’s gonna get us in the right play. He’ll make the right decision. That’s what I expect. I feel very confident in that.”

Ruled OUT

LB Josh Woods (neck)

CB Amani Oruwariye (thumb)

Woods exited last Sunday’s game with a neck injury and has been unable to practice since. With Alex Anzalone placed on IR on Monday, the Lions will turn to Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Derrick Barnes to start at linebacker.

Oruwariye was injured in the final drive of last week’s game and injured his thumb. Per Cambell, he is being evaluated currently and things are “up in the air right now.” It’s possible surgery and a trip to IR is on the way if he does not receive good news. Look for rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu and safety Will Harris at outside corner this week, with UDFA rookie AJ Parker manning the slot.

Questionable

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

WR Josh Reynolds (thigh)

WR Kalif Raymond (shoulder)

LG Jonah Jackson (back)

DL Michael Brockers (knee)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

EDGE Julian Okwara (ankle)

While Swift is listed as questionable, many surrounding Allen Park aren't optimistic he will be available on Sunday.

“Today will tell a lot,” Campbell said of Swift ahead of practice. “I will tell you, the last two days—he looked pretty good Wednesday, looked even better yesterday, but it’s about the contact. So today, we’ll kind of just asses, and determine that after today. I just know he’s improving. That’s what I would say.”

This could come down to a game-time decision on Swift. If he can’t go, the rock will be turned over to Jamaal Williams, who returned from reserve/COVID-19 on Monday, and recently signed Craig Reynolds, who has held down the fort at running back the last two games.

Reynolds played through his thigh injury last week, and with three limited practices, the outlook it good for his availability.

Raymond also saw three limited practices, and he will likely be available on Sunday as well, barring any setback.

Jackson is expected back to the starting lineup this week and should help boost the offense overall from his left guard position.

Brockers has gone through this same routine each of the past several weeks, he is expected to start.

Reeves-Maybin is in line for a big role on defense this week, will likely wear the green-dot helmet, and will be asked to anchor the middle of the defense.

Okwara missed the last two weeks with his ankle injury, and after sitting out Wednesday, he returned to limited practices on Thursday and Friday, making him a likely game-time decision in Atlanta.

Injured reserve updates

DL Jashon Cornell (non-football illness) Day 17 of 21 day evaluation period

Nothing new to report at this time, a decision by next Tuesday is looming.