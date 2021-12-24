Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes, December 2021

Earlier this week, we polled Detroit Lions fans to see how they were feeling about head coach Dan Campbell through nearly a full year on the job. Despite the 2-11-1 overall record, fans are still overwhelmingly in support of the job Campbell has done. Our poll—with over 4,000 voters—revealed that 98 percent of Lions fans still approve of the job Campbell is doing.

Does that same swell of support exist for general manager Brad Holmes?

Holmes, too, is in his first year in Detroit, and the results have certainly been mixed. In free agency, it looks like he really hit on edge defender Charles Harris, and to a lesser extent Alex Anzalone and Kalif Raymond. However, there were some clear misses, too. He really struggled to find top-tier wide receiver talent, swinging and missing on Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, and further complicating the position by trading for Trinity Benson, who has been a healthy scratch as often as he’s played this year.

The results of his first draft have been pretty positive thus far. Penei Sewell looks like the future All-Pro tackle Detroit expects him to be. Amon-Ra St. Brown is hitting his stride and has been one of the more productive receivers in football over the past month.

The development of his defensive picks has been slower, however. While nose tackle Alim McNeill continues to start for Detroit, you get the sense he’s not playing anywhere near his potential yet. Levi Onwuzurike and Derrick Barnes continue to be brought along slowly and have looked very raw at times. Meanwhile, third-round cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu is just getting back from injury, but we should find out a lot about him in the final three weeks of the season.

But Holmes and his staff deserve credit for some of their undrafted rookie finds, too. They have clearly targeted the high-motivated type who is capable of playing above their perceived talent level. Finds like AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs, Tommy Kraemer, and Brock Wright have kept this team afloat.

You also have to give Holmes some credit for some mid-season acquisitions. Snagging Josh Reynolds may have been an easy decision with first priority in waivers, but he still got it down. Don’t forget, though, that Holmes added kicker Riley Patterson from the Patriots practice squad, and that guy hasn’t missed a kick yet. He also found Craig Reynolds in the middle of the preseason and Ryan McCollum off the Texans practice squad when in a pinch.

But before we start voting on our thoughts on Holmes, here’s a look back on his approval rating throughout his first year.

March 2021 (pre-free agency): 97 percent approval

May 2021 (post-draft): 98 percent

September 2021 (post-cuts): 90 percent

October 2021: 87 percent

November 2021: 79 percent

Holmes came in with a little more optimism than when Campbell was hired, but his numbers have also been a bit more volatile.

Let’s see how he holds up this month. Do you approve of the job Brad Holmes is doing as the Detroit Lions GM? Vote in the poll below and explain your answer in the comments: