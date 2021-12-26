 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
NFL: DEC 12 Lions at Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Holidays!

It’s Week 16, and the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are traveling to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-8).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Quarterback (2 + 1)

Running back (5)

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)

  • LT — Taylor Decker (68)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73)back, questionable
  • C — Evan Brown (63)
  • RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
  • RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 1)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 2)

Cornerback (5 + 1)

Nickelback (1)

  • NB AJ Parker* (41)

Safety (5)

  • FS - Tracy Walker (21) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list
  • SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
  • FS - C.J. Moore (38)
  • S - Jalen Elliott (42) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list
  • S - Brady Breeze (15)

Kicking team (3)

  • P - Jack Fox (3)
  • LS - Scott Daly (47)
  • K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
  • Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...