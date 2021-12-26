Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons

Happy Holidays!

It’s Week 16, and the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are traveling to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-8).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Quarterback (2 + 1)

Running back (5)

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)

TE-F — Shane Zylstra* (84) - COVID replacement elevation

Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — back, questionable

— back, questionable C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)

OT — Will Holden (69)

C — Ryan McCollum* (74)

OL — Matt Nelson (67) — placed on reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday

G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable

— knee, questionable 3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

NT - John Penisini (98)

DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, has begun practicing

EDGE Rushers (5 + 1)

WILL - Charles Harris (53)

SAM - Austin Bryant (2)

Julian Okwara (99) — ankle, questionable

Jesse Lemonier (52)

Rashod Berry (43)

Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return when healthy

Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 2)

Cornerback (5 + 1)

Nickelback (1)

NB AJ Parker* (41)

Safety (5)

FS - Tracy Walker (21) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list

— removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

FS - C.J. Moore (38)

S - Jalen Elliott (42) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list

S - Brady Breeze (15)

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

