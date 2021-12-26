Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons

Happy Holidays!
It’s Week 16, and the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) are traveling to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-8).
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Quarterback (2 + 1)
- Tim Boyle (12) — expected to start
- David Blough (10)
- Jared Goff (16) — placed on reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and won’t play this week
Running back (5)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, questionable
- Jamaal Williams (30) — removed from the reserve/COVID list on Monday
- Craig Reynolds (46) — signed to the active roster on Monday
- Jermar Jefferson* (28)
- Godwin Igwebuike (35)
Wide receiver (5 + 1)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8) — thigh, questionable
- Kalif Raymond (11) — shoulder, questionable
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- KhaDarel Hodge (18)
- Trinity Benson (17) — placed on reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)
- TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)
- TE-F — Shane Zylstra* (84) - COVID replacement elevation
- Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 2)
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — back, questionable
- C — Evan Brown (63)
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
- RT — Penei Sewell* (58)
Reserve offensive line
- OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
- OT — Will Holden (69)
- C — Ryan McCollum* (74)
- OL — Matt Nelson (67) — placed on reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday
- G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy
Interior defensive line (5 + 1)
- 4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable
- 3T - Nick Williams (97)
- NT - Alim McNeill* (54)
- DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)
- NT - John Penisini (98)
- DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, has begun practicing
EDGE Rushers (5 + 1)
- WILL - Charles Harris (53)
- SAM - Austin Bryant (2)
- Julian Okwara (99) — ankle, questionable
- Jesse Lemonier (52)
- Rashod Berry (43)
- Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return when healthy
Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 2)
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, questionable
- Derrick Barnes* (55)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Tavante Beckett (59) — COVID replacement elevation
- Curtis Bolton (49) — COVID replacement elevation
- Josh Woods (51) — neck, ruled OUT
- Alex Anzalone (34) — placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, his season is over
Cornerback (5 + 1)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26)
- SS - Will Harris (25)
- Bobby Price (27)
- Mark Gilbert* (40) — removed from reserve/COVID list on Monday
- Saivion Smith (19)
- Amani Oruwariye (24) — placed on IR with a thumb, his season is over, surgery is possible
Nickelback (1)
- NB AJ Parker* (41)
Safety (5)
- FS - Tracy Walker (21) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list
- SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
- FS - C.J. Moore (38)
- S - Jalen Elliott (42) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list
- S - Brady Breeze (15)
Kicking team (3)
- P - Jack Fox (3)
- LS - Scott Daly (47)
- K - Riley Patterson* (6)
Kick/Punt returners
- Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
- Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
- Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve
Kick coverage specialists
- Holder - Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
Loading comments...