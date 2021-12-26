Lions vs. Falcons 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

Today is Boxing Day in some countries, and the Lions are busy gorging on some leftovers from Christmas. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has also taken its toll, and with quarterback Jared Goff off the menu, it’s back to the Tim Boyle show. Amani Oruwariye’s season is also over, as the Lions cornerback heads for the injured reserve.

The Falcons are on a strange chance of playoffs after a godawful start, but they look far from world-beaters. Nevertheless, it’s a chance to see draft-darling Kyle Pitts (just for you, Ryan Mathews) and the final days(?) of quarterback Matt Ryan. They’ve found a few bright sides, but they’re also coming off a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, the Falcons are one of those teams the Lions have historically gotten the best of. They are 25-13 all time against the Falcons, but with key absences from injuries and COVID it feels like Detroit is starting to stagger towards the end. For some fans, the prospect of further tanking is probably enticing; but so too is a win to further gain confidence and banter.

Either way, we’ll be watching.

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons game info

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Week 16 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Atlanta -6.5, 42.5 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook