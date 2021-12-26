Detroit Lions Week 16 inactives: Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift OUT vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of a Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions roster is still dealing with COVID-19 exposures, and while they haven’t had to add anyone in three days, they are still missing three players on offense, including their starting quarterback.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be playing this week:

Lions Reserve/COVID-19 list:

Goff will likely be replaced by reserve quarterback Tim Boyle, who coaches are anticipating will play better after a month of practices, than he did against the Steelers when he was clearly rusty after returning from injured reserve just days earlier.

“I expect to get a guy who’s gonna be able to function in our offense,” Campbell said on Friday. “He’ll be able to move the ball. He’ll be a general for us out there. He’s gonna get us in the right play. He’ll make the right decision. That’s what I expect. I feel very confident in that.”

Lions inactives:

LB Josh Woods — neck, ruled OUT

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

RB Jermar Jefferson

EDGE Julian Okwara (ankle)

S Jalen Elliott

Swift began practicing again this week but he was unable to get himself ready for game action and will need more time. Looks for Jamaal Williams—who was removed from reserve/COVID-19 on Monday— and newly signed to the active roster Craig Reynolds to carry the load.

Jefferson was passed by Reynolds on the depth chart and still isn't contributing on special teams on a consistent basis, meaning he will be behind Godwin Igwebuike on the game day depth charts until he finds a role in the third phase.

Julian Okwara was held out of the last two weeks with an ankle injury. He also missed Wednesday’s practice but returned to limited work on Thursday and Friday. He’s still not ready to contribute but he’s getting closer.

Woods was ruled out on Friday and will likely be replaced by rookie Derrick Barnes in the starting lineup next to Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The Lions promoted linebackers Tavante Beckett and Curtis Bolton to fill in on special teams.

With Tracy Walker feeling better, Jalen Elliott is inactive as their safety unit is now healthy.

Falcons inactives: