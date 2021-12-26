Sunday Night Football open thread: Football Team at Cowboys

The playoff race in the NFC heats up on tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football.

The NFC East has been a close race in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys have a firm grasp on the division title in 2021. In fact, they have mathematically clinched it before Sunday night’s game.

Sitting at 10-4, the Cowboys have played well of late, winning three games in a row. They have their eyes set on a long playoff run, although the top seed in the NFC may be out of reach. They would, however, like to play spoiler for a division rival.

The Washington Football Team is just 6-8, but thanks to a third Wild Card spot and a logjam in the conference, they still have a shot at the playoffs. With games against the Cowboys, Eagles, and Giants upcoming, Washington will have to fight off division rivals to make the postseason. However, a loss tonight would seriously dampen their odds, as the Eagles, Falcons, 49ers, Saints, and Vikings each have seven or more wins. If Washington wants to stay in the race, they will likely need to win out, and that starts tonight against a formidable foe.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium—Arlington, TX

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com