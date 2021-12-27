Lions QB Jared Goff removed from reserve/COVID-19 list, WR Josh Reynolds added

At his Monday afternoon press conference, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced that starting quarterback Jared Goff has been cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But as has happened several times this season, with good news comes bad, and Campbell also notified the media that wide receiver Josh Reynolds and practice squad quarterback Steven Montez were being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goff was added to the list a week ago Monday, and while he reported that his symptoms were mild and he was “feeling good,” he was unable to clear the league's protocol ahead of the Lions’ Week 16 game in Atlanta. The Lions lost the game 20-16 to the Falcons, with reserve Tim Boyle at the helm, and he played well but was unable to get it done, throwing an interception on the final offensive play.

While Boyle played admirably, Goff was in a groove prior to landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, even winning the fan-voted FedEx Air player of Week 15.

Reynolds has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Goff’s hot streak. He struggled a bit with Boyle at quarterback last Sunday, and if he is able to clear the league’s protocols, he figures to be a factor on a Goff-led offense again.

Per the league’s new COVID-19 rules, if Reynolds and Montez are vaccinated, they could potentially be available for this weekend’s game as long as they pass the new standards, such as testing negative and hitting benchmarks in testing. If they are not vaccinated, they will be out at least 10 days.

Additionally, Campbell confirmed that practice squad tight end Shane Zylstra won’t play the rest of the season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that Zylstra broke his kneecap.