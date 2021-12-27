Notes: Dan Campbell’s season grade jumps to C after Lions’ improvement in December

Despite only two wins on record, popular sentiment seems to indicate Dan Campbell has done a pretty fine job his first year as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

One of many evaluations to come as we approach the offseason, BR’s Kristopher Knox took a look at each first-year head coach’s performance in 2021. Although I do place more weight on local media, it’s always interesting to see what others are saying about Detroit’s rebuild. This writer graded Campbell a “C.”

“The Lions have played a determined brand of football all season under Campbell, who is undoubtedly a player’s coach. The team’s belief in him eventually led to success and what appears to be a bright future,” Knox writes.

Turns out a couple of wins, including a stunner against the Arizona Cardinals, can drastically improve your grade. BR’s last evaluation awarded Campbell a resounding “F.”

“Campbell is building a foundation and a culture that can yield success with a more talented roster. This is a team that ranks just 29th in scoring and 25th in points allowed and is still a team that opponents can’t feel comfortable facing down the stretch,” Knox writes.

As someone who combs through what the media is saying about Detroit regularly, I’m interested to see how many will look back on the Lions progress in 2021. With only two wins and tie on the board, the Lions are still undoubtedly earning some respect around the league thanks to Dan Campbell and this hard-fighting roster.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Bowl game season is in full swing. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman highlights 10 prospects to keep an eye on this week.

The Lions beef up the defense with both first-round picks in PFF writer Eric Eager’s latest mock.

Sensing a trend here.....

"Random" PED testing for St. Brown last week after his big game, now McNeill's name comes up after he lands his second sack in three games. https://t.co/gotFtlC00T — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 27, 2021

These last few games should give confidence in Campbell.” Jeff Seidel for the Detroit Free Press explains why the best hope for the Lions for Campbell to grow alongside his young roster. ($)

Also from the Freep, Carlos Monarrez argues backup quarterback Tim Boyle does have talent, he just needs more experience. ($)

D’Andre Swift spreading some holiday cheer.

