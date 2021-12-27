Monday Night Football open thread: Dolphins at Saints

As we approach the end of the season, it’s do-or-die time for a lot of teams. Two of those teams, the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints, face off in primetime in this weeks’ edition of Monday Night Football.

Both teams sit at 7-7, each a game behind the last seed in the playoff race. The Saints have faltered down the stretch following the loss of starting quarterback Jameis Winston midway through the season. The Dolphins have had the opposite narrative, finding themselves well in the playoff picture following a start that had them in the conversation for the first overall pick.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally hit his stride and finally has the offense playing on par with Miami’s stout defense. The Saints continue with their quarterback carousel, with Winston’s replacements Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both testing positive for COVID-19. That leaves New Orleans with rookie Ian Book likely to get the start, with lots of pressure and a tough matchup.

Saints enter tonight’s game vs. the Dolphins with 22 players on the reserve/COVID list…. pic.twitter.com/8ym6RN7kai — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game:

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv