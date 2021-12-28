How Amon-Ra St. Brown became a force for the Lions

The Detroit Lions offense has seen a dramatic change since the start of December, and you can point to its empowerment from two places: more aggressive playcalling and the emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fourth-round receiver out of USC has quickly become the standout of the Lions draft class, eclipsing records for rookie wide receivers—both for the Lions and league-wide—and capturing the attention of fans.

As all things in 2021 with the Lions are turned towards the future and development, the discussion comes to what role St. Brown will have in the years to come. Can he be a potential No. 1 receiver for the squad, or will the Lions still be on the lookout for another option? What’s his full potential, and where can he be utilized best?

We discuss all this, plus the status of the Lions draft position—because it’s always about that this time of year, isn’t it?—on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast, where we PRAISE THE SUN and all of that. We’re also discussing Tim Boyle and how well he did on Sunday, and whether or not you really should be concerned about how well/unwell a backup quarterback is doing at this stage.

There’s two games left, and PODcast will take you through to the end of the season and beyond. We’ve got plenty more to come, so be sure to be subscribed!

