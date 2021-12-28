Amon-Ra St. Brown up for Rookie of the Week for 3rd time in 4 weeks

Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a hell of a month. It started with a game-winning touchdown grab in Week 13, which not only gave the Detroit Lions their first win of the season, but that was also the rookie receiver’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

That was only the beginning of a phenomenal month for St. Brown. He has since rattled off four straight games with eight receptions in each—becoming only the second Lions receiver to ever accomplish that feat. The other was Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. In that four-game stretch, St. Brown ranks fourth among wide receivers in receiving yards (340), second in receptions (35), and tied for fourth in touchdowns (three). He’s had at least 70 receiving yards in each game, becoming the first Lions rookie to do so since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970.

Now, for the third time in four weeks, St. Brown is nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award. St. Brown lost out on the fan-voted award in the previous two weeks, but he has a decent shot this week. Here’s a look at the players he’s up against this week.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 9 catches, 91 yards, 1 TD; 2 rushes, 19 yards

Texans QB Davis Mills: 21-of-27, 254 yards, 2 TDs

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: 7 catches, 125 yards

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 14-of-22, 102 yards, 1 TD; 4 rushes, 91 yards, 1 TD

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts; 6 catches, 102 yards

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: 10 catches, 92 yards, TD

Of all the wide receivers, he’s right there with Waddle’s production on the week. However, St. Brown’s two rushes technically pushes him over. Pitts and Chase both have more receiving yards, but neither has a touchdown.

The biggest competition is at quarterback, where Texans quarterback Davis Mills had a ridiculously unexpected performance. He may be the most deserving of the award. Interestingly enough, though, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is currently running away with the vote (71%), despite having only 102 passing yards. His 52-yard touchdown run went viral on Sunday.

While St. Brown may not win the award again this week, you have to think he’s a prime candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Month for December.