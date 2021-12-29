It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Detroit Lions, but it’s safe to say they’re headed in the right direction. Although it took almost three-quarters of the season to notch win number one, things have looked a lot smoother and a lot more competitive since then.

As Erik Schlitt wrote in his weekly power rankings summary, most media outlets have the Lions hovering between 28 and 31.

Question of the day: Where would you power rank the Lions heading into Week 16?

My answer: call me crazy but I’d put them closer to 25.

I think the Lions are certainly better than the Jaguars, Jets, and Giants, and I’d consider them a toss-up in games against teams like the Saints, Texans, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, or the Washington Football Team. Oh, and I can’t forget the Falcons. A lot of these teams, even though they have lots of talent, have been playing really ugly football or are marred by dysfunction within the organization (looking at you, Matt Rhule).

Another thing I think contributes to the continued low rankings is the lack of national recognition of the Lions’ turning point. As more games are played, it has become increasingly evident that the Lions (particularly the offense) turned a significant corner when Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson took over, Jared Goff returned from injury, and Josh Reynolds got comfortable. I think that the Lions’ ugly start left many to write them off for the season, leaving folks who don’t keep a close eye on the team to consider their two wins and a tie flukes rather than a genuine change in the organizational direction.

Perhaps I’m drinking the kool-aid, but I never thought I’d consider calling the Lions the 25th-best team would be biased towards them.

Do you agree? Where would you power rank the Lions heading into Week 16? Vote in the poll below: