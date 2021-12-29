Lions vs. Falcons Song of the Game: ‘Have Some Love’ by Childish Gambino

Last week’s game was another instance where the Detroit Lions managed to find a way to lose to improve their draft pick, but also keep the game close and competitive enough to give Lions fans enough to stay positive. Despite earning only two wins in 15 games, fan optimism remains high. Dan Campbell is coaching his ass off and nearly winning football games with a depleted roster. Rookies Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown are looking like absolute studs and we can thank Brad Holmes for that.

You could argue that this season is everything we could have hoped during Year 1 of a rebuild. If the Lions just one of their final two games, they’re guaranteed a top-two pick and get to enter the Aidan Hutchinson/Kayvon Thibodeaux sweepstakes. If they win both of their remaining games, then they still get a very good pick and continue to prove that they’re a competitive football team that might only be a year or two removed from competing for a playoff spot.

Lions-Falcons Song of the Game: “Have Some Love” by Childish Gambino

Have a word for your brother

Have some time for one another

Really love one another

It’s so hard to find

Even without their starting quarterback, the Lions put together a solid, scrappy game plan that gave them a chance to steal another game from the Atlanta Falcons. They managed to outgain the Falcons in total yards and first downs and even held onto the ball for most of the game, but it was their inability to turn their red zone appearances into touchdowns that killed them in the end.

Tim Boyle had a an up-and-down performance as he stepped in for Jared Goff and sealed the deal for the Falcons when he threw an interception on the last offensive play of the game. It was only the second start of his career and the first game in which he eclipsed 100 passing yards, so the expectations were extremely low, but it’s a game I’m sure he wishes he had back.

There’s a big wide world out there, I need to get in

We have got to really stay together (we gotta stay together)

And I hope and I pray, we will find it someday...

With just two games remaining in the season, we can all hope that we see the same positives from the Lions while still shooting for one of the top picks in the draft. If all goes well and Holmes can hit on at least a few more picks, I truly believe the Lions can be competitive sooner than expected.

Each week, we’ll be providing a Song of the Game to create a full-season playlist. You can listen to previous year’s soundtracks right here: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

You can find the 2021 playlist here (or below):