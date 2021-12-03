Notes: 15 Lions participating in My Cause My Cleats

The “My Cause My Cleats” campaign in Week 13 is an opportunity for NFL players to represent an organization they support on the field via custom shoes worn during games. This annual event draws a lot of participation by Detroit Lions players each December, and like last year there are many great designs this time around. The league’s site for the program has a slideshow of the 15 Detroit Lions participants and their causes. Also on that web page is a table laying it out, which we’ve replicated below:

2021 Detroit Lions My Cause My Cleats Participants Player Cause Organization Player Cause Organization Michael Brockers Youth Health/Wellness Brockers Youth Foundation Jalen Elliott Youth Health/Wellness Boys and Girls Club Trey Flowers Youth Health/Wellness CATTA of The Yunion Jared Goff Youth Education Give Merit, Inc. Charles Harris Disease Awareness/Prevention Tyler Scott Lancaster Foundation TJ Hockenson Military Appreciation/Support Warriors Rising Tom Kennedy Cancer St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Matt Nelson Cancer I Know Jack Jeff Okudah Community Outreach Books For Africa Anthony Pittman Community Outreach Financial Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M) Kalif Raymond Youth Health/Wellness Bog Brothers Big Sisters Program Central Mass Dan Skipper Michigan Heroes Museum Michigan Heroes Museum Logan Stenberg Youth Education First Tee-Greater Lexington Tracy Walker Social Justice Black Lives Matter Jamaal Williams Childhood Cancer St. Jude

The official Detroit Lions team site is hosting a photo gallery of 60 pictures showcasing the custom designs. In addition to that gallery, the team’s social media team tweeted out a number of short videos allowing the players to explain why these causes are important to them and describe the design elements of their cleats.

S Jalen Elliott

Hear from some of our players about the causes they've chosen to support for this year's #mycausemycleats campaign.



Up first, @jae_uno_ with @BGCA_Clubs pic.twitter.com/qudBEyW7IF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2021

WR Kalif Raymond

WR Trinity Benson

Trinity Benson is raising awareness about colon cancer for #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/j9SRAT0AM8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 2, 2021

DE Charles Harris

Charles Harris supports the Tyler Scott Lancaster Foundation, which focuses on diabetes awareness and prevention.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/Ee7ez20zCE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 2, 2021

S Tracy Walker

It’s terrific to be able to hear it from the players themselves. Also available on the team’s site is a video of offensive tackle Matt Nelson talking about his cause. There’s nothing quite like letting the passion they have for the causes they are trying to help raise awareness for shine through directly.

As a reminder, you can see the causes for all players participating across the league on the NFL’s site for the program. The cleats are eventually auctioned off by the league to support the players’ selected organizations. The auctions happen throughout the season, and you can browse any auctions that are currently live in a special section of the NFL Auctions site.

Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

We've identified a path to the playoffs for the 0-10-1 Lions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IrP7ArnRYo — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2021

Tim Twentyman at the official team site wrote about the nicknames used among the secondary players for Amani Oruwariye.

Justin Rogers at the Detroit News described a pretty cool drill the team ran:

Lions had every skill player run the ladder while coaches tried to pop the ball loose. Randle El was a madman, pushing the foam stick he was using down to get to the harder edge, then jabbing the hell out of his WRs. The coach celebrated when he made Josh Reynolds cough it up. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 2, 2021

According to Dave Birkett at the Detroit Free Press, the team is finalizing plans to do a number of tributes on Sunday to the victims of the recent Oxford High School shooting.

Also from Birkett is this interesting picture of Jeff Okudah:

Why Achilles injuries are still one of the toughest injuries to come back from: This is Jeff Okudah today. His left leg is noticeably smaller than his right. @ Detroit Lions Practice Facility, Allen Park, MI https://t.co/RvquQDhuNE — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 2, 2021

Dan Miller’s quick one-on-one interview this week was with UDFA sensation Jerry Jacobs. You can watch the video on Fox 2’s site.

This week’s Detroit Lions Cheerleaders spotlight featured Alison, one of the squad’s captains.