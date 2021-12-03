 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: 15 Lions participating in My Cause My Cleats

Raising awareness for causes literally “on the field.”

By Andrew Kato
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The “My Cause My Cleats” campaign in Week 13 is an opportunity for NFL players to represent an organization they support on the field via custom shoes worn during games. This annual event draws a lot of participation by Detroit Lions players each December, and like last year there are many great designs this time around. The league’s site for the program has a slideshow of the 15 Detroit Lions participants and their causes. Also on that web page is a table laying it out, which we’ve replicated below:

2021 Detroit Lions My Cause My Cleats Participants

Player Cause Organization
Michael Brockers Youth Health/Wellness Brockers Youth Foundation
Jalen Elliott Youth Health/Wellness Boys and Girls Club
Trey Flowers Youth Health/Wellness CATTA of The Yunion
Jared Goff Youth Education Give Merit, Inc.
Charles Harris Disease Awareness/Prevention Tyler Scott Lancaster Foundation
TJ Hockenson Military Appreciation/Support Warriors Rising
Tom Kennedy Cancer St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Matt Nelson Cancer I Know Jack
Jeff Okudah Community Outreach Books For Africa
Anthony Pittman Community Outreach Financial Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M)
Kalif Raymond Youth Health/Wellness Bog Brothers Big Sisters Program Central Mass
Dan Skipper Michigan Heroes Museum Michigan Heroes Museum
Logan Stenberg Youth Education First Tee-Greater Lexington
Tracy Walker Social Justice Black Lives Matter
Jamaal Williams Childhood Cancer St. Jude
The official Detroit Lions team site is hosting a photo gallery of 60 pictures showcasing the custom designs. In addition to that gallery, the team’s social media team tweeted out a number of short videos allowing the players to explain why these causes are important to them and describe the design elements of their cleats.

S Jalen Elliott

WR Kalif Raymond

WR Trinity Benson

DE Charles Harris

S Tracy Walker

It’s terrific to be able to hear it from the players themselves. Also available on the team’s site is a video of offensive tackle Matt Nelson talking about his cause. There’s nothing quite like letting the passion they have for the causes they are trying to help raise awareness for shine through directly.

As a reminder, you can see the causes for all players participating across the league on the NFL’s site for the program. The cleats are eventually auctioned off by the league to support the players’ selected organizations. The auctions happen throughout the season, and you can browse any auctions that are currently live in a special section of the NFL Auctions site.

Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes:

  • Justin Rogers at the Detroit News described a pretty cool drill the team ran:

  • This week’s Detroit Lions Cheerleaders spotlight featured Alison, one of the squad’s captains.

