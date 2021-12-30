The numbers in this post can certainly be used for DFS, but for real fantasy players who play the sport as intended: congratulations! This has been another difficult year to navigate, but if you are still interested in lineup decisions this week then you are probably headed to the fantasy playoffs.

It may be tough to rely on either Lions or Seahawks players for the biggest weekend of the season. Detroit is still dealing with plenty of injury question marks, and this has clearly not been the season Seattle hoped for or expected coming into the year. Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Seahawks player will outperform their projections?

D’Andre Swift (13.5 pts): 53 rush yd, 4.2 rec, 31 rec yd, 0.5 TD

(13.5 pts): 53 rush yd, 4.2 rec, 31 rec yd, 0.5 TD Amon-Ra St. Brown (10.9 pts): 5.8 rec, 62 rec yd, 0.3 TD

(10.9 pts): 5.8 rec, 62 rec yd, 0.3 TD Russell Wilson (18.5 pts): 232 pass yd, 1.7 TD, 0.5 Int

(18.5 pts): 232 pass yd, 1.7 TD, 0.5 Int Tyler Lockett (11.9 pts): 4.8 rec, 71 rec yd, 0.4 TD

My answer: Maybe “bust” is a strong word, but Wilson has been way below expectations in 2021 and is barely a QB2. Seems tough to bench him, but there may be better options this week. While D.K. Metcalf has suffered from Wilson’s meek production, Lockett has been fairly reliable, hitting double digits in four of his last five and five of his last seven. No point in sitting him now.

The tough part about writing these on Thursdays is not knowing how injuries will play out, so here we consider Swift again. It would be bold to start him in the championship game after being out four weeks, but it would sting to see him go off. St. Brown has been on fire, really breaking out the last month, and is even stronger if Jared Goff is back in.

