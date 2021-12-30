It’s been Amon-Ra St. Brown week over here at Pride of Detroit, as we continue to be in awe of the rookie wide receiver’s accomplishments. While the rookie was setting Lions’ records this past Sunday, we gushed over him in our game reviews, our rookie reviews, on our podcast, and he is running away with this week’s game ball.

December, specifically, was a month to remember for the fourth-round pick. He started the month by catching his first career NFL touchdown, which just so happened to be a walk-off game-winning touchdown for the Detroit Lions’ first win of the season.

From there, he didn’t stop, and because of his fantastic past 30 days, the NFL awarded him Offensive Rookie of the Month for December.

It was likely an easy selection for the NFL, as St. Brown had one of the most productive months of any NFL receiver, let alone a rookie. Here’s a look at his game-by-game production in December:

vs. Vikings: 10 catches, 86 yards, 1 TD

vs. Broncos: 8 catches, 73 yards

vs. Cardinals: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD

vs. Falcons: 9 catches, 91 yards, 1 TD

TOTAL: 35 catches, 340 yards, 3 TDs

Among wide receivers in December, St. Brown ranked fourth in receiving yards, second in receptions, and tied for fourth in touchdowns. Among rookie receivers, no one could touch St. Brown’s ridiculous productions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 35 catches, 340 yards, 3 TDs

Ja’Marr Chase: 18 catches, 257 yards, 2 TDs

Jaylen Waddle: 19 catches, 182 yards, 1 TD

DeVonta Smith: 10 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD

Rashod Bateman: 12 catches, 134 yards, 1 TD

In case you need a reminder, those other four players were all first-round picks. St. Brown was selected on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s rare, let me say that,” Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle-El said of St. Brown’s production and increasing responsibilities. “And it’s even—the thing about him, is like you give him a little bit and you can tell he wants more and more. And he’s just gotten better and better.”

St. Brown is only the fifth Lions rookie in team history to win Offensive Rookie of the Month and the first to do so since running back Jahvid Best in 2010, per the Lions PR department.

Congrats, St. Brown! And as general manager Brad Holmes said a couple weeks ago...