Seahawks’ injury designations: Offensive line could be down two players vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions Week 17 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have declared their injury designations and, for the most part, are relatively healthy, although there is a chance they will be without two of their starting offensive linemen.

Let’s take a look at the Seahawks’ additions to the COVID-19 list and injury designations for this week, with the starters bolded.

Reserve/COVID

LG Damien Lewis — added on Thursday

CB Blessuan Austin

Lewis won’t be able to clear the standard COVID-19 five-day protocols in time, but there is still a chance for him to play if he is vaccinated, tests negative, and hits the viral load benchmarks during testing. If he can’t play, the Seahawks could go in a few directions to replace him.

“The Seahawks may turn to Kyle Fuller, who has started in place of Lewis when he’s been out this season, or possibly to Phil Haynes or Jamarco Jones,” Lyle Goldstein of Field Gulls wrote. “Jones was recently activated off Injured Reserve but has not yet been placed back on the 53 man roster, while Haynes has seen extremely limited action since his promotion from the practice squad.”

Austin is a reserve and sees only about 13-percent of snaps on both defensive ad special teams.

OUT

LB Jon Rhattigan — knee

A special teams standout, Rhattigan will be missed in the third phase.

Doubtful

RT Brandon Shell — shoulder, no longer on reserve/COVID-19 list

Fresh off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Shell appears likely to miss another game this week, this one due to a shoulder injury. That means that the Seahawks will likely continue to turn to undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, who has started the last three games at right tackle, to replace him, per Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander.

Questionable

RB Alex Collins — Abdomen

Collins has started about half the Seahawks games but missed the last two with injury. His absence opened the door for Rashaad Penny to take control of the starting job and doesn’t look like he is giving the role up anytime soon. If Collins plays, he is headed for RB2 duties, but if he misses, the Seahawks will continue to roll with DeeJay Dallas in that role.

Not listed with an injury designation

RB Rashad Penny — groin

WR DK Metcalf — foot

WR Freddie Swain — ankle

LT Duane Brown — rest

C Ethan Pocic — finger

RG Gabe Jackson — knee

DT Al Woods — shoulder

DT Poona Ford — concussion

DT Bryan Mone — knee

EDGE Carlos Dunlap — rest

S Quandre Diggs — knee

LS Tyler Ott — shoulder

A lot of guys are banged up, which is typical this late in the season, but most practiced in full this week.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury designations.