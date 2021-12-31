Seahawks’ injury designations: Offensive line could be down two players vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions Week 17 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have declared their injury designations and, for the most part, are relatively healthy, although there is a chance they will be without two of their starting offensive linemen.
Let’s take a look at the Seahawks’ additions to the COVID-19 list and injury designations for this week, with the starters bolded.
Reserve/COVID
- LG Damien Lewis — added on Thursday
- CB Blessuan Austin
Lewis won’t be able to clear the standard COVID-19 five-day protocols in time, but there is still a chance for him to play if he is vaccinated, tests negative, and hits the viral load benchmarks during testing. If he can’t play, the Seahawks could go in a few directions to replace him.
“The Seahawks may turn to Kyle Fuller, who has started in place of Lewis when he’s been out this season, or possibly to Phil Haynes or Jamarco Jones,” Lyle Goldstein of Field Gulls wrote. “Jones was recently activated off Injured Reserve but has not yet been placed back on the 53 man roster, while Haynes has seen extremely limited action since his promotion from the practice squad.”
Austin is a reserve and sees only about 13-percent of snaps on both defensive ad special teams.
OUT
- LB Jon Rhattigan — knee
A special teams standout, Rhattigan will be missed in the third phase.
Doubtful
- RT Brandon Shell — shoulder, no longer on reserve/COVID-19 list
Fresh off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Shell appears likely to miss another game this week, this one due to a shoulder injury. That means that the Seahawks will likely continue to turn to undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, who has started the last three games at right tackle, to replace him, per Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander.
Questionable
- RB Alex Collins — Abdomen
Collins has started about half the Seahawks games but missed the last two with injury. His absence opened the door for Rashaad Penny to take control of the starting job and doesn’t look like he is giving the role up anytime soon. If Collins plays, he is headed for RB2 duties, but if he misses, the Seahawks will continue to roll with DeeJay Dallas in that role.
Not listed with an injury designation
- RB Rashad Penny — groin
- WR DK Metcalf — foot
- WR Freddie Swain — ankle
- LT Duane Brown — rest
- C Ethan Pocic — finger
- RG Gabe Jackson — knee
- DT Al Woods — shoulder
- DT Poona Ford — concussion
- DT Bryan Mone — knee
- EDGE Carlos Dunlap — rest
- S Quandre Diggs — knee
- LS Tyler Ott — shoulder
A lot of guys are banged up, which is typical this late in the season, but most practiced in full this week.
