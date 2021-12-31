Each week, as part of our game preview articles, I’ll be using the Question of the Day post to examine the roster of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming opponent. I’ll sort through their top players, then present the following question to the fans base:

Which player on the Seahawks would you want on the Lions roster?

The Seahawks have long been looked at as the model on how to build a winner. Establish a culture, identify players who fit that culture and scheme, add depth on the roster, make it as complete as possible, then go get a rookie quarterback on a cheap contract to lead a well-established team to the promised land.

QB Russell Wilson was that rookie and he did indeed lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, twice, winning one. Wilson, now 33 years old, on a hefty veteran quarterbacks salary (cap hits of $37 million in 2022 and $40 million in 2023) has seen his production output decline this season (for a variety of reasons), and is once again the subject of trade rumors. It’s clear Seattle has soured a bit on Wilson, but he sure looks like he has plenty left in the tank to me.

WR DK Metcalf is a physical freak with a size-speed skill set that makes other wide receivers jealous. He checks off most of the boxes for WR1 status, and at times he can dominate, but far too often he remains inconsistent. In the Seahawks' seven games post-bye week, Metcalf has caught eight or more passes in five of them, yet his best yardage output for those games is just 60 yards. Furthermore, for a 6-foot-3, 226-pound monster, one touchdown reception over that timeframe is unacceptable. Metcalf has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and because he was a second-round pick, there is no fifth-year option for the Seahawks.

WR Tyler Lockett is one of the most underrated receivers in the game, and his new four-year $69 million contract reflects that. In the same timeframe as discussed for Metcalf above, despite playing one less game, Lockett has three games with eight or more receptions, and four games with over 60 yards receiving, as well as two touchdowns. At 5-foot-10, 182-pounds, Lockett isn’t the prototypical WR1, even though he outproduces the receiver most refer to as the Seahawks' actual WR1.

LB Bobby Wagner is just ridiculous. For several years now, Wagner has been considered at or near the top-of-the-linebacker pecking order in the NFL, and once again he is racking up the stats. He currently leads the NFL in tackles with 170 (!), including 93 solo. For perspective, the Lions' leading tackler is Tracy Walker with 82. Now, at age 31, he is set to have a $20.3 million cap hit in 2022 (the final year in his contract), and some have speculated his time in Seattle may also come to a close.

S Quandre Diggs was just starting to come into his own when then-Lions general manager Bob Quinn shipped him off to Seattle for a fifth-round pick. He has blossomed with the Seahawks and was recognized with a Pro Bowl nomination, as well as checking in at No. 77 on the most recent NFL’s Top-100 players list. In the final year of his contract, Diggs could very well land on the open market. Would he entertain returning to Detroit with a new player-friendly coaching staff and scheme suited to his skill set?

My choice: Bobby Wagner

Honestly, give me either defender, they’d both be incredible additions. But what gives Wagner the edge for me is the Lions' lack of depth at linebacker. The Lions need linebacker help, and Wagner is still one of the best in the business.

