Lions vs. Seahawks preview podcast: What went wrong in 2021?

For the first time in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks have lost 10 or more games. For a team that hasn’t finished last in the NFC West since 1996, many Seahawks fans are in uncharted territory, and to make matters even worse for the franchise, Russell Wilson trade rumors just won’t quit. Seattle could be on the verge of their first true rebuild in over a decade, and it’s striking to see from the outside-in.

But for this week’s First Byte podcast, we wanted to see what it all looks like from the inside. So we grabbed the Deputy Editor, John Gilbert, from our friends at Field Gulls to see what the heck is going on over there.

Why is the Seahawks offense, which ranks in the top 10 in both yards per pass attempt and yards per rush, only producing 20.4 points per game? What happened to the Legion of Boom, and why—despite a decent set of safeties—is the passing offense so atrocious?

Then we talk matchups for Sunday. The Detroit Lions could be without several offensive weapons, including starting quarterback Jared Goff, so will they be able to take advantage of a poor Seahawks defense? And does Detroit’s ragtag set of cornerbacks stand a chance against the like of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett? Gilbert reminds us of one other Seahawks receiver that should be on your mind.

We break all of that down, plus offer some predictions for Lions vs. Seahawks on this week’s episode of First Byte.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.

You can now rate us on Spotify! Check us out on the mobile app and give us five stars!