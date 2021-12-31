Jared Goff ‘doubtful’ to play vs. Seahawks, but Lions expect WR Josh Reynolds back

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered mixed news on Friday morning, as the team prepares to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who has missed the last two days of practice due to a knee injury suffered a couple weeks ago, is not expected to play this week, according to Campbell.

“Probably doubtful that he plays,” Campbell said. “I think it will be (Tim) Boyle again, but we’ll see how he feels today.”

Boyle is expected to make the third start of his career. Last week, Boyle made some strides from his first start, but with the game on the line, he threw a game-losing interception right into the hands of Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun. Still, Campbell expressed confidence in Boyle and the growth he’s shown each game he’s started.

“He’s had a good week and he did exactly what we thought he would,” Campbell said. “He doesn’t look like somebody that’s frazzled or frustrated or has lost confidence. He looks better. He looks like he has learned from it, accepted it, and he’s ready to go to the next challenge.”

The good news is that the Lions appear prepared to have No. 1 wide receiver Josh Reynolds back. Reynolds was placed on reserve/COVID-19 on Monday, but under the league’s new protocols, he is eligible to return after just five days of quarantine, as long as he is symptom-free. Campbell noted that he’s trending in that direction.

“We’re planning on getting Josh back tomorrow,” Campbell said. “We’ll see how he feels, but we can get him back technically tomorrow as long as he’s asymptomatic. I think he’s trending the right way.”

The Lions also will have D’Andre Swift back this week after missing four games with a shoulder injury. Running backs coach Duce Staley said that they don’t expect to hold Swift back or ease him in this week.

“I’m not that type of coach. I’m full steam ahead,” Staley said. “If there’s anything that he needs to tell me, I’m pretty sure he will. Other than that, he’s 100 percent and he’s rolling.”

However, the Lions will still likely be missing some key pieces on offense. Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai remains on reserve/COVID-19 as does receiver Kalif Raymond.

We’ll know more about the Lions’ full player availability when Friday’s injury report is released later in the afternoon.