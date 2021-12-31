NFL Week 17 expert picks, moneyline, against the spread

It’s Week 17 of the NFL, and the playoff picture is coming into focus. In the NFC, the division winner has already been crowned in the NFC North, East, and South. In the AFC, things are much less clear. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched their division, while you have division like the AFC North, where all four teams could technically still come out on top.

This week is full of divisional matchups that are going to have huge playoff implications. The Eagles take on the Football Team in a pivotal Wild Card matchup. The Kirk Cousin-less Vikings will try to cling to playoff hopes against the Packers. And the Cleveland Browns will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for a huge AFC North showdown.

Looking at all of the Week 17 odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook), you’ll see some chaotic Vegas lines. With COVID impacting just about every team’s roster, there are some ridiculously high lines this week. Ten of the 16 matchups this week have a team favored by 6.5 points or more, including the Detroit Lions, who are 7.5-point underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite all the chaos around the NFL, our staffers made their best predictions for this week’s games. Here’s a look at all of the games we agree on this week:

Bills over Falcons

Patriots over Jaguars

Chiefs over Bengals

Rams over Ravens

Bears over Giants

Bucs over Jets

49ers over Texans

Packers over Vikings

And here’s a look at the rest of our picks for Week 17.

As a reminder, we will reveal our picks for Lions vs. Seahawks on Sunday morning.