After a mini-bye week, it’s time for Detroit Lions football again. You may be sick of it at this point, but with six of these games left, you’re going to miss it in a few months. I promise. Well, unless you’re one of those sickos that like the offseason more than the regular season. If that’s you, well, congratulations. Your time is nigh. [Editor’s note: Welcome to my time.]

But for now, us normies are going to enjoy football while we have it. And part of that means rooting on the virtual Detroit Lions in our weekly Madden simulations on our Twitch channel. Each week, I adjust the teams’ lineups to match the injury report, then watch as the two teams face off, computer vs. computer, as I provide live commentary and answer any Lions questions you may have. It’s a good ole time, but now that I’ve written it out, I feel like I can no longer refer to myself as a normie. It’s weird, but it’s fun. I promise.

This week, we’ll see if our Virtual Lions—who have won two of their last three games—can tally their first division with of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. If you want to join in and see what happens, head to our Twitch page at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, or stay over here, as the live stream will be embedded at the bottom of the post.

Here’s the quick version:

What: Lions vs. Vikings Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, December 4 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)