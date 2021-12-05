Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions are at home once again, this time hosting division rival Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 matchup.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions made a handful of roster moves this week, including activating Ifeatu Melifonwu from IR, releasing Da’Shawn Hand from IR with an injury settlement, placing Trey Flowers on IR, signing Rashod Berry, as well as elevating Bruce Hector and Tavante Beckett for the game. By Sunday, the Lions had 53 players on the active roster and two elevated players, meaning they’ll have 55 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16)

Tim Boyle (12)

David Blough (10)

Running back (3 + 1)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Jermar Jefferson* (28)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

D’Andre Swift (32) - shoulder, ruled OUT

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)

TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)

Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 1)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — concussion, not listed with an injury designation

— concussion, not listed with an injury designation RT — Penei Sewell* (58) — illness/shoulder, questionable

Reserve offensive line

OL — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, questionable

OT — Will Holden (69)

C — Ryan McCollum (74)

OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)

G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, questionable

— knee, questionable 3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

NT - John Penisini (98) — illness, questionable, added to the injury report on Saturday

DL - Bruce Hector (76) — elevated from the practice squad for Week 13

DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — reserve/non-football illness list, eligible to return when ready

EDGE Rushers (5 + 1)

WILL - Charles Harris (53)

SAM - Austin Bryant (2)

WILL/SAM - Julian Okwara (99)

Jesse Lemonier (52)

Rashod Berry (43) — signed to the active roster on Saturday

Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return in Week 16

Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 1)

MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)

BUCK - Derrick Barnes* (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Tavante Beckett (59) — elevated from the practice squad for Week 13

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) - shoulder, ruled OUT

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jerry Jacobs* (39)

Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) - Activated from injured reserve on Monday

Mark Gilbert* (40)

Bobby Price (27) - shoulder, ruled OUT

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Safety - Will Harris (25)

NB AJ Parker* (41) - placed on IR with an ankle injury, eligible to return in Week 15

Safety (4)

FS - Tracy Walker (21)

SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

FS - C.J. Moore (38)

SS - Jalen Elliott (42)

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27) Mark Gilbert (40)

Mark Gilbert (40) Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

