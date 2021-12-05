 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are at home once again, this time hosting division rival Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 matchup.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions made a handful of roster moves this week, including activating Ifeatu Melifonwu from IR, releasing Da’Shawn Hand from IR with an injury settlement, placing Trey Flowers on IR, signing Rashod Berry, as well as elevating Bruce Hector and Tavante Beckett for the game. By Sunday, the Lions had 53 players on the active roster and two elevated players, meaning they’ll have 55 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (3)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Tim Boyle (12)
  • David Blough (10)

Running back (3 + 1)

  • Jamaal Williams (30)
  • Jermar Jefferson* (28)
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35)
  • D’Andre Swift (32) - shoulder, ruled OUT

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (3)

  • TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)
  • TE-Y — Brock Wright* (89)
  • Superback — Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 1)

Reserve offensive line

  • OL — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, questionable
  • OT — Will Holden (69)
  • C — Ryan McCollum (74)
  • OG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
  • G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (5 + 1)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5 + 1)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Safety (4)

  • FS - Tracy Walker (21)
  • SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
  • FS - C.J. Moore (38)
  • SS - Jalen Elliott (42)

Kicking team (3)

  • P - Jack Fox (3)
  • LS - Scott Daly (47)
  • K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve
  • Tom Kennedy (85) - Kick return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27) Mark Gilbert (40)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...