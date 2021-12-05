Vikings vs Lions 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

The Minnesota Vikings game was one of those miserable loses for the Detroit Lions this season that could not have been. It took a last second field goal—the sort that Minnesota has historically set to be plagued with—to beat Detroit, and fortunes have yet to find the Lions since that time.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have been holding on with sweet desperation. At 5-6, they are still in the playoff hunt in a manner of speaking. Injuries may be plaguing their squad, but most are probably penciling this game in as a win for them; one desperately needed if the Vikings wish to find the postseason in the top-heavy NFC.

Injuries have hamstrung both teams for their ground games: D’Andre Swift and Dalvin Cook are out for the Lions and Vikings respectively, putting pressure on both teams who rely on their ground attack. While the Vikings can turn to Kirk Cousins to throw the football to some degree, the same might not be true of Jared Goff, although as always the game may come down to needing the Lions quarterback to make plays hitherto unseen. It’s another day in the paradise of the NFC North.

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Week 13 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Minnesota -7, 46.5 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.