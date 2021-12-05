Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Detroit Lions are still winless as the NFL calendar rolls into December. For the past three weeks, they couldn’t have come closer to notching their first win of the season, and this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings provides yet another winnable opportunity for Dan Campbell and company.

Just about every game the Vikings have played this season has come down to the final possession of the game, including the two teams’ previous matchup in Week 5. In that game, the Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion with under 40 seconds left, but the Vikings were able to get into field goal position with what was remaining on the clock and pull out the improbable victory.

Can the Lions get revenge this week and pull off an improbable victory of their own as seven-point home underdogs? According to our staff... probably not. Only two of 13 people on the Pride of Detroit staff is picking the Lions this week. Here are our picks.

Kyle Yost (10-0-1): 27-20 Vikings

John Whiticar (10-0-1): 28-23 Vikings

Jeremy Reisman (9-1-1): 23-17 Vikings

Hamza Baccouche (8-2-1): 24-20 Vikings

Alex Reno (8-2-1): 27-10 Vikings

Erik Schlitt (7-3-1): 23-17 Vikings

Kellie Rowe (7-3-1): 27-16 Vikings

Mike Payton (7-3-1): 24-17 Vikings

Jerry Mallory (6-4-1): 27-23 Vikings

Andrew Kato (6-4-1): 19-16 Lions

Ryan Mathews (6-4-1): 24-17 Vikings

Morgan Cannon (4-3-1): 27-13 Vikings

Chris Perfett (5-5-1): 14-10 Lions

You can check out the rest of our Week 13 picks here.

Now it’s your turn to make your pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comments.