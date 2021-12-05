Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings first half open thread

The Detroit Lions kick off Week 13 with a divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s a huge game for the Vikings to stay in the playoff race. For the Lions, it’s one of the few remaining opportunities to get in the win column for Dan Campbell inaugural year.

This has also been an emotional week for the Lions. Many players and coaches were impacted by the school shooting less than an hour north of Detroit. We’ve heard Campbell talk about the tough conversations he’s had to have with his children, and the personal impact on guys like defensive line coach Todd Wash, who was in Denver when the Columbine shooting happened.

As a result, the Lions have showed their support for Oxford High school by sporting a decal on their helmet for Sunday, while players warmed up sporting Oxford High apparel. Here’s a look, courtesy of Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller.

