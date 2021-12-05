WATCH: Dan Campbell erupts on sideline after first win as Detroit Lions head coach

It’s a moment some thought may never happen this season—the Detroit Lions sideline erupting in celebration as they clinch a win.

The Lions' media team caught the moment Dan Campbell realized his team had won their first game of the season. With just four seconds left on the clock, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a game-winning touchdown and the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in dramatic fashion, 29-27.

You can see Campbell, hands on his knees, stressed to the brink, then jumping clear off the ground as the rookie receiver caught the game-winning pass with only zeros remaining on the clock.

Campbell embraces quarterback Jared Goff, knocking his headset to the ground. It was truly a special moment for the pair, who likely lost sleep over the idea of going winless in 2021. There was a very real possibility Campbell would make history as the first head coach to 0-16-1. But the Lions have secured their first win of the season, putting at least that concern to bed.

In case you want to see it again, here’s the touchdown heard ‘round the world: