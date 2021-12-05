WATCH: Lions, Vikings radio calls of Detroit’s last-second win

It’s been 364 days since the Detroit Lions’ last win. That’s 365 days since our last Victory Monday, 364 days since our last locker room celebration, 364 days since we can watch Sunday Night Football with warm feelings in our hearts.

But perhaps more importantly, it’s been 364 days since we’ve gotten a Dan Miller radio call for a win. Thankfully, that drought is over, and it’s over in glorious fashion. The Lions' play-by-play announcer dropped a beautiful call on the Lions’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown that gave the Lions the 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with no time remaining on the clock.

Miller, with color commentator and former Lions legend Lomas Brown by his side, set the stage perfectly and delivered the kind of call that avid listeners have become accustomed to (in the rare instance the Lions actually win a game).

But enough from me, take it away, Dan:

As called on Detroit Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/sRqYdyXxnm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 5, 2021

Here’s a transcript:

Miller: First victory of the year on the line. Goff’s got it, back, looks, throws, end zone.

Brown: YES!

Miller: CAUGHT! TOUCHDOWN DETROIT LIONS! THEY DID IT! AMON-RA ST. BROWN ON THE RECEIVING END! OH, THEY’RE RUSHING THE FIELD! THEY’VE DONE IT. THREE ZEROES ON THE CLOCK! THIS GAME IS OVER! IT’S OVER! Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, his first career touchdown, AND HOW BIG IS THAT?!?!? OH. MY. GOODNESS. Have a day, boys. Have a day.

It’s such a perfect call, as you can hear Miller release his frustrations of the first 11 weeks of the season, and his voice even cracks a couple times out of relief. Then, as the call comes to a close, you can tell how happy he is for the players, who have gone through a lot this year.

And just for fun, here’s the Vikings radio call, which is slightly more subdued.

As called on Vikings radio: pic.twitter.com/SL426jrwcb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 5, 2021

Sorry about those Cardiac Kitties, Minnesota.