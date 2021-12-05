Sunday Night Football open thread: Broncos at Chiefs

The AFC West takes center stage on Sunday Night Football.

After a rocky start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are rolling. The Chiefs have won four-straight to put themselves atop the division. Kansas City is well-prepared coming off the bye, so it could be a tough task for the Denver Broncos. Denver started the season strong, but a string of losses knocked them down soon after. However, they have bounced back to win three of their last four. If Denver truly wants to take the division, this is the week to prove it.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium—Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com