What a ride. What a game.

This season has had more than its fair share of rough moments, so today felt really special for everyone involved. For the players, the coaches and definitely, the fans.

The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the 2021 season, and they did it in perhaps the most dramatic way possible, beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on the final play of the game.

There were several bright spots for the Lions on Sunday against the Vikings. Let’s take a closer look at a few of them.

Stock Up: Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions rookie wide receiver made a handful of big plays on Sunday, but none were bigger than his game-winning catch at the end of regulation. St. Brown finished with 86 yards on 10 catches, with his final reception being the game winner, as well as St. Brown’s first career touchdown.

Quarterback Jared Goff targeted St. Brown in big moments and the rookie repeatedly delivered when called upon.

An impressive performance during crunch time, and hopefully something the young receiver can build upon during these final five weeks of the season.

Stock Up: Jerry Jacobs

Nothing new to report here. Jerry Jacobs just keeps making plays and is getting better with his pre snap recognition each and every week.

Jacobs finished with seven total tackles, including two tackles for loss. On both tackles for loss, Jacobs was quick to identify what was happening in front of him and flew to the ball carrier to make the play. A sign that he is beginning to process, and trust what his eyes are telling him—a major step for a young player.

With the amount of injuries the Lions have sustained in the secondary, for them to get such steady play from a UDFA rookie is huge.

Stock Up: Charles Harris

Not many people would have predicted Harris to be as productive as he has been in Detroit. When Romeo Okwara went on injured reserve early in the season, that left the door open for Harris to get the majority of those snaps. And he has made the most of the opportunity to the point where many are already beginning to kick around the idea of the Lions bringing back Harris in 2022.

He finished with two sacks and four hits on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, including this beauty of a move and finish against tight end Tyler Conklin.

Good second-effort sack for Charles Harris on TE Conklin pic.twitter.com/D9rfcxa0y1 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 5, 2021

Stock Up: Riley Patterson

To put it simply, the Lions kicking situation in 2021 has been... unstable.

And while it might be too early to pencil in Patterson as the kicker of the future, he did what he was supposed to do against the Vikings. He made both of his extra points and drilled all three of his field goal attempt of the day—from 31, 41 and 49 yards. And from where I was sitting, it looked like that 49 yarder would have been good from 59 yards.