The Detroit Lions got their first win under Dan Campbell on Sunday, and they could not have done it in more dramatic fashion. After blowing a 14-point second half lead—in particularly disastrous fashion—Jared Goff and the Lions went on a 14-play, 75-yard drive, including the game-winning score as time expired.

When Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in the 11-yard winner, we saw all the emotion released on the field. We saw Goff run to the arms of Campbell for a strong hug. We saw the sideline spill onto the field. We saw Campbell’s sideline reaction with a leap and one of the strongest fist pumps you’ll see from an NFL coach. And, of course, we saw a turnt up Penei Sewell, because that man is always turnt up.

But there’s nothing like the locker room celebration for a moment like this. Here, players and coaches are at their rawest, sharing a moment together typically led by either the head coach or quarterback or some leader in that locker room.

And for the first time in almost exactly a calendar year, the Lions have a locker room celebration video, and it’s a doozy.

Go inside the #Lions locker room after the team's dramatic comeback win!#OnePride pic.twitter.com/iM5exQ4Ypq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2021

There’s so much to love about this video. There’s Dan Campbell literally lifting team owner Sheila Ford Hamp off the ground, who can only say, “That was un-fricken-believable.” There’s dancing. There’s Campbell’s authentic pride in his team.

“To say that I’m proud of you would be a major understatement, gentleman.”

Then there’s veteran Michael Brockers—who has every right to still be upset that he’s landed in Detroit over the far-more-successful Los Angeles Rams—handing the game ball to Campbell.

Then general manager Brad Holmes gives Campbell a noogie and the team showers them all in water and hugs. That pretty much puts any idea that Campbell may have lost this locker room to bed.

And to a few of you out there who I know will react to this video with some sort of version of, “Act like you’ve been there before.” How about we just let people have some fun? It’s been a really long time since we’ve had any.