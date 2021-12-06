The Rowe Report: Detroit Lions secure first win of 2021

The Detroit Lions community is celebrating a victory Monday for the first time this season and it feels good.

For the reaction this fanbase had, it might as well have been a Super Bowl. I don’t know about you but I received an influx of congratulatory texts—like I had anything to do with it—and I accepted them, happily.

It turns out an offense and defense that are firing at the same time is... a good thing? I don’t know what Aaron Glenn has done with this defense but it’s something.

You might say to yourself - what is the takeaway here? The team is still not great, what should I get out of this win? In this Rowe Report, I offer three takeaways for you.

