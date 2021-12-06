Monday Night Football open thread: Patriots at Bills

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The New England Patriots didn’t make the playoffs last year—their first without Tom Brady. But after drafting Mac Jones in the first round this year, they’re suddenly back.

NOt many saw this coming. It looked like New England would have to take at least a couple years to get the roster right again. And when the Patriots started the 2021 season with a 1-3 record, it looked like we had them pegged correctly.

They’ve since won seven of their last eight games and currently hold the top seed in the AFC.

But the Buffalo Bills can put an end to that right now. The fellow AFC East rival hosts the Patriots on Monday night, and while Buffalo has been terribly inconsistent this year, they’re still a very respectable 7-4 on the year. If they can avoid any more letdown games—like their losses to the Jaguars and Steelers—they should be able to stroll into the playoffs. But if they want to win the division, a win on Monday night would be huge.

Come watch this important AFC East showdown with us for “Monday Night Football.” Here’s how to watch:

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app, FUBO.tv