 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

5 Detroit Lions game ball candidates vs. Vikings

Which Lions player deserves the Game Ball for Sunday?

By Hamza Baccouche
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions eked out their first win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in a thriller. There were plenty of bright spots to celebrate, but first, our game ball standings for the season:

Week 1 Game Ball winner: Penei Sewell
Week 2 winner: T.J. Hockenson
Week 3 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 4 winner: Kalif Raymond
Week 5 winner: Tracy Walker
Week 6 winner: Derrick Barnes
Week 7 winner: Dave Fipp
Week 8 winner: T.J. Hockenson
Week 10 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 11 winner: D’Andre Swift
Week 12 winner: Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye hauls in just the second defensive game ball on the season. Let’s look at this week’s candidates:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Stats: 10 catches, 86 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rush, 2 yards
PFF Grade: 71.5

This one doesn’t need an explanation.

Charles Harris

Stats: 2 tackles, 2 sacks
PFF Grade: 78.5

Charles Harris is continuing his career revival in Detroit this week with a huge game against Minnesota. The former first-round pick notched two sacks and seven pressures against the Vikings, putting him at a total of six sacks with five games left in the season. That total almost matches his 6.5-sack career over the four years prior.

(2nd Quarter) Jared Goff

Stats: 25/41, 296 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
PFF Grade: 59.1

Goff’s stat line was by no means eye-popping when looked at as a whole. However, compared to the Goff of the rest of the season, it was quite the performance. If you zoom in even more to the second quarter, Goff had one heck of a performance. Props to Jeremy for the stats:

If not for that stellar second quarter, the Lions do not have a fighting chance down the stretch. The Vikings managed to surmount the Lions’ two-possession halftime lead, and only then was Goff able to revert to his old self and dink-and-dunk the Lions to the end zone.

Riley Patterson

Stats: 3/3 field goals, 2/2 PATs
PFF Grade: 69.5

Patterson stepped up admirably in his first field goal action with the Lions against his former team. It’s dangerous to draw conclusions from this game given the week-to-week variability of special teams, but it was very reassuring, especially given the way the kicking game has been for the Lions all season.

Penei Sewell

PFF Grade: 76.7

Sewell continues his hot streak and did not budge one bit against a team missing their two best pass rushers. Sewell went from a rocky start to the season to now being one of the finest tackles in all the league.

Who’s your pick for this week’s game ball? Vote below:

Poll

Who gets this week’s game ball?

view results
  • 69%
    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    (460 votes)
  • 8%
    Charles Harris
    (58 votes)
  • 13%
    2nd Quarter Jared Goff
    (92 votes)
  • 3%
    Riley Patterson
    (24 votes)
  • 4%
    Penei Sewell
    (30 votes)
664 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...