Ask POD: Post Lions victory mailbag submissions

The Detroit Lions finally got their first W on the season are 1-10-1 through 13 weeks.
As we head into Week 14, Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt are ready to field your Lions-related questions. Want to know more about the win? How about questions about their next opponent, the Denver Broncos? Has your focus already shifted to the offseason? The NFL Draft? All things Lions are on the table.
If you haven’t participated in a POD mailbag before, here’s how it works. Each week we ask our readers to submit questions about the Lions in the comment section of this article or by going onto Twitter and asking your question using the hashtag #AskPOD. Over the next few days, Reisman and Schlitt will comb through the questions, pick out the most relevant topics, and give our answers in a future article.
This is a weekly question and answer session, and if you missed any of our previous installments, you can catch up on our past mailbags here:
- How will the WR room shake out?
- How does this rookie class stack up to previous years?
- How concerning is D’Andre Swift’s injury?
- Which WR will have the biggest impact?
- Who will still be on the roster in 2023?
- Concerns about the running game?
- Will Derrick Barnes earn a starting role in 2021?
- What should the Lions do with Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker?
- Takeaways from offensive and defensive play-calling
- Detroit Lions mailbag: What’s with the slow start for the defensive line?
- What’s going on at safety?
- Is it possible we are being too pessimistic about the Lions?
- Should the Lions put in a waiver claim for Tre Flowers?
- Did the Lions make a mistake in restructuring Jared Goff’s contract?
- 2021 NFL trade deadline: Breaking down 8 Detroit Lions trade proposals
- Can coach Dan Campbell motivate the Lions to a victory?
- How will Dan Campbell’s increased involvement impact Jared Goff?
- How much of an impact does media have on today’s athlete?
Alright, you know the drill. Submit your questions in the chat below.
Loading comments...