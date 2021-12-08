The Detroit Lions finally got their first win, and you have to wonder if the first win is an outlier or whether it gets the ball rolling for more. Jeremy asked on Tuesday whether you want the Lions to win any more games; today I ask how many you think the Lions actually will win.

Question of the day: How many more games will the Lions win this season?

My answer: I feel fairly confident they’ll win one more.

The Lions have remaining matchups against the Broncos, Falcons, and Seahawks that all look somewhat winnable. Unfortunately for Detroit, all of them happen to be road games. The glimmers of hope from Jared Goff and the development of his chemistry with Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown have really opened up the field in recent weeks.

While the Broncos have the most stout defense of the three opponents, each team is kneecapped on one side of the ball or the other. The Lions have consistently had good defensive play, and it’ll take another above average game from the offense to add one to the win column.

The other two games, if I’m being honest, do not look very appealing. The Cardinals and the Packers are two of the hottest teams in the league right now, and I would hesitate to bet on the Lions covering the spread for those weeks.

How many more wins do the Lions have in them this season? Let’s hear it.