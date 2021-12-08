Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Song of the Game: ‘Alive’ by Sia

This week’s Detroit Lions performance couldn’t have been a more perfect follow up to the Song of the Game from two weeks ago. Well, Jeremy, you wanted this team to do something, and they did it. They finally won their first game of the season and it was a long time coming. Our boys in blue came out fighting from the start, and even when they predictably looked like they were going to blow it, they came back and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Huge props to Dan Campbell for not only going back to his aggressive ways as a head coach, but more impressively, dedicating their first win to the Oxford community following the horrible high school shooting tragedy that occurred earlier in the week.

Lions-Vikings Week 13 Song of the Game: “Alive” by Sia

I was born in a thunderstorm

I grew up overnight

I played alone

I played on my own

I survived

The Lions have been in far too many close games this year ending up on the wrong end of the stick. Finally, with the game on the line and the ball in their hands, they found a way to survive.

I was very critical of Dan Campbell when he took over play calling duties several weeks ago. I witnessed a head coach transition from being aggressive in the right situations to being a complete coward when it was his turn to call the plays on fourth down. That rubbed me the wrong way, but on Sunday against the Vikings, we saw more of Campbell’s aggressive coaching style. Analytics Dan strikes again.

It feels good to have a coach who is willing to attempt to keep the drive alive rather than punt and play for field position when you’re losing. This team is not going to win on pure talent alone, because on paper, they’re not going to match up well against most teams in the NFL. It’s up to the coaches to be creative and at times a little ballsy. When Campbell recognizes that, the Lions have a good shot at winning. I just hope that when this roster is ready to compete we will still see that same aggressiveness from our HC. But that will take a few years, at least.

SIKE.

PLAYOFFS, BABY.

I’m still breathing,

I’m still breathing

I’m still breathing,

I’m still breathing

I’m alive

I’m alive

I’m alive

I’m alive

Each week, we’ll be providing a Song of the Game to create a full-season playlist. You can listen to previous year’s soundtracks right here: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

You can find the 2021 playlist here (or below):