 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After leading the Lions to their first win of the season, Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week!

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Goff orchestrated a 14-play, 75-yard game winning drive for the Lions’ first win of the season. The drive was capped by a perfectly-placed 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

On that drive alone, Goff went 9-of-14 for 80 yards and a touchdown. Two of those incompletions were spikes to stop the clock.

This is Goff’s fourth time being honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Week and this first time since Week 13 of the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams. This is also the first time any Lions player has been given the award this season. The last time a Lions player was awarded Player of the Week honors was Matt Prater, who earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice last year (Weeks 3 and 10).

Goff was especially impressive in the second quarter against the Vikings. He displayed some downfield aggression, found the end zone twice, and finished the quarter 11-of-13 for 167 yards (12.8 yards per attempt) and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Lions posted highlights from Goff’s performance on Sunday:

Here are two of his more impressive throws from the All-22 angle.

Congratulations, Goff! Hopefully this is one of many to come.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...