Jared Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Goff orchestrated a 14-play, 75-yard game winning drive for the Lions’ first win of the season. The drive was capped by a perfectly-placed 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

On that drive alone, Goff went 9-of-14 for 80 yards and a touchdown. Two of those incompletions were spikes to stop the clock.

This is Goff’s fourth time being honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Week and this first time since Week 13 of the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams. This is also the first time any Lions player has been given the award this season. The last time a Lions player was awarded Player of the Week honors was Matt Prater, who earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice last year (Weeks 3 and 10).

Goff was especially impressive in the second quarter against the Vikings. He displayed some downfield aggression, found the end zone twice, and finished the quarter 11-of-13 for 167 yards (12.8 yards per attempt) and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Lions posted highlights from Goff’s performance on Sunday:

296 yards, 3 TD and a 97.2 passer rating.

Watch highlights from @JaredGoff16's day against the Vikings



Next up: #DETvsDEN | FOX

Here are two of his more impressive throws from the All-22 angle.

On the TD to Hockenson, Goff again perfect with his placement, and holds the safety with his eyes (doesn't do this a lot). But damn, Harrison Smith is so, so good, barely bites and almost recovers to make a play. pic.twitter.com/U3qeNnySZJ — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 7, 2021

I have an even greater appreciate for the long pass to Hockenson after seeing the film from the end zone angle. Route is good, not letting LB to cleanly turn and chase. Goff lets it rip as underneath coverage turns and threads it between split safeties with right amount of lead. pic.twitter.com/AhGa7M4tR6 — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 7, 2021

Congratulations, Goff! Hopefully this is one of many to come.