A win! It happened! The Detroit Lions will not endure another record-breaking season after a walkoff win over the Vikings. Maybe, just maybe, this team can start producing some offense right in time for the most important part of the season – the fantasy playoffs. While drastic improvements are unlikely, at least things are trending in the right direction.

For the Denver Broncos, questions remain revolving who exactly to trust. Melvin Gordon was the incumbent, but his days looked numbered the moment Javonte Williams was drafted. Meanwhile, the tandem of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton has a lot of potential, but is this passing game capable of supporting multiple receivers? Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Broncos player will outperform their projections?

Jared Goff (13.8 pts) : 231 pass yd, 1.0 TD, 0.7 Int

: 231 pass yd, 1.0 TD, 0.7 Int Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.4 pts) : 4.8 rec, 48 rec yd, 0.2 TD

: 4.8 rec, 48 rec yd, 0.2 TD Javonte Williams (14.2 pts) : 68 rush yd, 2.8 rec, 24 rec yd, 0.6 TD

: 68 rush yd, 2.8 rec, 24 rec yd, 0.6 TD Jerry Jeudy (9.5 pts): 4.0 rec, 57 rec yd, 0.3 TD

My answer: Gordon is not going away, but Williams continues to see an increased role and is making the most of it. 102 yards against the Chiefs last week shows that this is a player who can carry the load if desired, and projections have him as a clear RB1 this week. Meanwhile, Jeudy looks like the biggest threat in the air, but Teddy Bridgewater is not exactly the best at maximizing his receivers’ output.

This is the week to celebrate the Lions’ winning combination of Goff and St. Brown. Goff is clearly not a great option, but with three touchdowns and nearly 300 yards against the Vikings, he is coming off his best performance in months. One beneficiary of this breakout is St. Brown, who had 10 catches (!!) on 12 targets (!!) against Minnesota. This pass game is unlikely to be high-volume, but the rookie plays the type of role that could see plenty of action on most weeks. If he maintains this exposure, look out.

