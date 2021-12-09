Detroit Lions re-sign OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad

On Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions announced are re-signing offensive tackle Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. Paulo has been off and on the Lions practice squad roster since training camp, and was most recently released eight days ago in order to make room for special teamer/linebacker Curtis Bolton.

Currently, the Lions are dealing with a flu outbreak that is impacting several players on the roster, but no position group has been impacted more by illness and injury than the offensive line.

As of Wednesday, starting guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed practice will an illness, starting tackle Penei Sewell is also working his way through the illness as well as a shoulder injury, reserve Matt Nelson has missed three games with an ankle injury, and starting center Evan Brown is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Paulo’s addition gives the Lions four healthy—Sewell and Nelson are limited—offensive tackles to deploy at practice. His familiarity with the organization surely helps the onboarding process, and his knowledge of the team’s blocking scheme allows coaches to plug him into the lineup with little worry about having to get him caught up to speed.

Paulo brings the Lions practice squad roster up to the maximum 16 players, but with Brown still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they do have an open spot on the 53-man roster at this time.