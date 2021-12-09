NFL Week 14 expert picks: Moneyline, against the spread

There are just five weeks remaining left in the NFL season. This is the last week of the NFL schedule that has a bye week for teams, as we go down the home stretch and organizations make their final playoff pushes.

This week’s slate of games has some of the most important contests left on the NFL schedule when it comes to the postseason. The Washington Football Team faces off against the Dallas Cowboys in a critical matchup for the NFC East and Wild Card. The Buffalo Bills will try to cling to a playoff spot by taking on the locked-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And there is no bigger matchup this week than Monday Night Football’s NFC West showdown: Rams vs. Cardinals.

And it all kicks off Thursday night with two teams absolutely desperate for a win—yet both failed to beat the Detroit Lions in their latest matchup. The 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the 5-7 Minnesota Vikings. It’s a game in which the Vikings, the home team, are still favored by 3 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, despite their recent loss to Detroit. Our staff is very split on that game, but there are plenty games we all agree on.

Here are the consensus picks:

Cowboys over Washington

Titans over Jaguars

Seahawks over Texans

Chargers over Giants

Packers over Bears

You can see the rest of our Week 14 picks below. Our picks for Lions vs. Broncos will be revealed on Sunday.