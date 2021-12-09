Thursday Night Football open thread: Steelers at Vikings

Imagine not beating the Detroit Lions.
Tonight’s edition of Thursday Night Football kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota fell in dramatic fashion to the Lions last week, giving Detroit its first win of the season. The Vikings need to turn things around quickly if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. As for the Steelers, they battled Detroit to a lowly tie in Week 10, but they did manage to defeat the Ravens last week. In a competitive AFC North, Pittsburgh could really use a win tonight.
Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, MN
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Announcers:
- FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
- Prime: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
Online Stream/Replay: NFL Gamepass, Prime Video
